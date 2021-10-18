Tom Youngs takes indefinite leave from Leicester to care for wife

Leicester Tigers have confirmed that Tom Youngs has taken an indefinite leave from the club to take care of his wife.

The Tigers hooker and former captain was granted leave ahead of the Gallagher Premiership season, and he has not yet appeared in the squad so far this term.

A statement from the club read, “Youngs has returned to his family home in Norfolk to care for his wife Tiffany, who is battling a serious illness.

“Tigers are offering support in all forms to Tom and the Youngs family during this period.

“The period of leave will remain indefinite for Tom, as long as the Tigers forward feels necessary to remain in Norfolk.”

The statement also said that the Youngs family have requested privacy and have told fans not to expect further comments from Youngs, the Youngs family or the club its self for the time being.

The 34-year-old has been replaced as captain by Ellis Genge and the club will hope to continue their winning streak against Sale Sharks on Friday.

Youngs career

Youngs comes from a strong rugby family with younger brother Ben Youngs currently playing for Leicester and his father being a former Leicester scrum-half. He made his debut for the club against London Irish in 2006 where broke his leg after five minutes and had to come off. Originally a centre, he changed to play at hooker after advice from then Tigers.

While his club will miss him, they will hope to continue their impressive streak against Sale Sharks who will be no easy task following their impressive tactics against Harlequins.

Will the Sharks be able to repeat their tactical masterclass against Leicester on Friday?

