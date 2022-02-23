Johnny Sexton reveals he’s fit to play next Six Nations match

Johnny Sexton is ready to play against Italy if needed

While the need to rush Johnny Sexton back and play him may not be there with Joey Carbery currently performing well, the option between the two is available according to Sexton.

“Good to go, thankfully,” said Sexton to RTE Sport.

“Trained fully at the back end of last week and then did a day with the physios the day we played the U20s, and then trained fully again today and yesterday, so good to go, thankfully.”

“We’re giving them the full respect they deserve.” 🇮🇹 Hear more from Ireland captain @JohnnySexton as he looks ahead to Sunday’s visit of Italy to @avivastadium ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #IREvITA — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 23, 2022

Sexton’s injury didn’t appear to bad to him but unfortunate news came when he had it examined.

“I pulled out early on the Wednesday and was hoping it wasn’t too bad, but we went for a scan and it was bad enough to rule me out of the game.”

Joey Carbery

Sexton was full of praise for his replacement’s time on the pitch, saying that it was even more impressive that he performed as well as he did on short notice.

“But we’ve been swapping in and out all the time. I thought he did well. To get called in late, it’s always tougher.

“I suppose he would have been preparing the same anyway, knowing him, he’s a very good professional and always does his prep right. So I don’t think it would have affected him too much.

📋 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞. Iain Henderson has been ruled out of Sunday’s #GuinnessSixNations game against Italy after producing a Positive Covid-19 test during routine testing of the Ireland squad and management.#TeamOfUs | #IREvITA — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 23, 2022

Sexton believes the experience will be beneficial to Carbery going forward, especially coming off of an injury himself.

“But look, he was composed on the day and did well, and it’s good for him, (after) having a tough time with injuries to get back.

“He’s played a few games now in the summer and then Argentina and France, so he’s getting those games in the international arena under his belt and he’ll only be much better for it.”

