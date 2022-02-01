Johnny Sexton echoes praise for Dan Biggar ahead of Wales clash

Johnny Sexton shares a mutual respect with Dan Biggar.

While Johnny Sexton and Dan Biggar are set to be rivals on Saturday, when Ireland face Wales, there seems to be a massive level of respect between the opposing tens.

Biggar has already declared his respect for Sexton, claiming that Sexton is one of the toughest opposing players that he’s come across and adding that his long run of form is a sight to behold.

Sexton subsequently followed suit, ensuring that he let Biggar know the feeling is mutual.

“We’ve had some great battles over the years,” said Sexton, speaking from their training base in Portugal.

“He’s a good pal of mine.”

Opposing captains

The two tens leadership will also be pitted against each other when the sides clash, an area that Sexton thought his Welsh counterpart would excel.

“The captaincy is something he deserves thoroughly.

“He’s led from the front since probably 2015 when he made the jersey his own.

“He’s been a mainstay of the team and I am looking forward to coming up against him on Saturday.”

While both players have been on the go for quite some time now, Sexton sees continued improvement in Biggar’s game, partially due to the other strong tens that he has to compete with.

“I think he’s improved his game immensely over the years.

“He’s a world-class operator, so we’ve been preparing for him all week and obviously they’ve got some other really good number 10s who will be backing him up.”

Ireland will begin their Six Nations campaign on Saturday 5th February against Wales with kick-off at 2:15. Coverage for the match will begin at 1 pm on RTE 2.

“They need to implement their game plan and not be concerned about what Wales are going to come with”@BrianODriscoll on what Ireland need to do to overcome the reigning champions in Round 1 of the Six Nations 💪#RugbyTonight pic.twitter.com/CLWBYv3TyC — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) January 30, 2022

Read More About: jonathon sexton, Rugby