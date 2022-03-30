France v Ireland: TV details, kick-off time and more for Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations Round 2 clash

France vs Ireland: Women’s Six Nations

Ireland will look to continue their Women’s Six Nations campaign against France in Toulouse at 2:15 pm (Irish time) on Saturday, hoping to redeem themselves after a late barrage of Welsh tries caused an upset last weekend.

While it’s still early days in the competition, a loss in the opening round means the Irish side will be on the back foot as they attempt to catch up with some tough opponents.

How the table looks after opening weekend. #TikTokW6N pic.twitter.com/2gRb8YOibO — TikTok Women’s Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) March 27, 2022

Ireland’s performance in the earlier stages of the match saw them lead 19-10 but their Welsh opposition upped the tempo as the match progressed, scoring 17 points from three tries in the final 20 minutes of the game. While Ireland may be looking to catch up, France will be looking to continue their success after a 39-6 victory over Italy in their opening game.

Here’s what you need to know going into the second round of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

When and where to watch the match

With kick-off set to take place at 2:15 pm, RTE 2 will begin coverage of the event at 2 pm.

The match will also be available on BBC 2 and the RTE Player.

Ireland team news

The team has yet to be announced but we’ll keep you posted when it is.

If the first match was anything to go by, Ireland’s head coach, Greg McWilliams, could continue to put out a team that is full of young and relatively inexperienced players.

Comments from the Irish captain

Ireland captain, Nichola Fryday, recently spoke on her side’s loss in the opening round and claimed that while they ultimately lost, there were plenty of positives to take from the match.

“I’m hugely proud of the girls. That was exactly the effort that we want, but look, it didn’t go our way in the end,” said Fryday. “Look, credit to them (Wales) for that win, but there are huge positives there for us that we’re going to take.

“We’re going to take our learnings from the bits that we got wrong as well but I’m hugely proud, the girls left everything out there.”

How was that for an opening weekend? #TikTokW6N pic.twitter.com/0TETSOpcxW — TikTok Women’s Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) March 27, 2022

