Eddie Jones questions Ireland’s ability to ‘dominate’ ahead of England game

“Can they bring a dominant Irish performance to Twickenham?”

England head coach Eddie Jones has questioned if Ireland can dominate his side ahead of this Saturday’s clash at Twickenham.

The often outspoken Aussie has set out a challenge for Ireland to dominate his England side the same way they dominated Wales last week.

Jones is no stranger to pre-match mind games and repeatedly quoted Ireland head coach Andy Farrell during Thursday’s press conference.

Jones on Ireland.

After Ireland’s 32-9 victory over Wales, Farrell labelled the performance as “dominant.” Jones made sure to mention this while previewing the match.

“Ireland are very happy with their dominant performance against Wales, and we know they’re a very well-coached team,” Jones told reporters on Thursday.

“As their coaching staff said, they were dominant, so the challenge is can they bring a dominant Irish performance to Twickenham?”

Jones names strong England team for Ireland clash.

Jones has named an experienced starting 15 for Saturday’s crucial clash. The trio of Tom Curry, Sam Underhill and Billy Vunipola will start together for just the second time since last year’s World Cup in Japan.

The England coach believes he has his strongest back-row to deal with Ireland’s poaching.

“Ireland are the strongest poaching team in the world, the number one poaching team in Europe, so we need an aggressive, low to the ground back row. Sam Underhill and Tom Curry are outstanding in that area.”

Eddie Jones: Ireland game will be England’s more important of 2020.

For all the mind games, the former Japan coach acknowledges Ireland as a serious threat. Jones said Saturday’s match is the “most important game of the year for us and I’m sure they are treating it exactly the same way.”

England’s autumn has been good so far, as they claimed the Six Nations title after beating Italy and trashed Georgia 40-0.

However, Jones admitted that Ireland are a “huge step up from what we’ve been encountering in the last couple of games.”

England vs Ireland will kick-off at 3 pm on Saturday and promises to be an entertaining affair.

