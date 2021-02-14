Young Wales star tipped for Lions tour after sinking Scotland

Share and Enjoy !

‘I think a star is born today’

Louis Rees-Zammit has been tipped to represent the British and Irish Lions this summer after the youngster scored two tries for Wales in the one-point win against Scotland.

The 20-year old was named as player of the match for his efforts after his brilliant individual try in the 70th minute clinched the win for the visitors.

Rees-Zammit also gave the last pass for Liam Williams’ try, in what was an all-round spectacular performance for the international newcomer.

“A star is born” 🌟 The @BBCSport pundits had praise for one man after @WelshRugbyUnion‘s 25-24 win in Scotland… but who could it possibly have been? 🤔@JiffyRugby x @JeremyGuscott x @johnbarc86#SCOvWAL #GuinnessSixNations — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 14, 2021

Wales legend Jonathan Davies was massively impressed by the young winger, commenting while on punditry duty for the BBC that Rees-Zammit is now in line to play for the Lions.

“I think a star is born today. I think he’s played himself onto a Lions tour if they go. He looks as if he’s gliding. I know his mam and dad, [when he scores] they have hit the ceiling, they are great, great people.”

“[His second try] was just class… his acceleration, then the chip, just brilliant,” Davies remarked.

A staple for Wales in the years to come?

Fellow Welshman weren’t the only pundits to shower Rees-Zammit with praise, with former Ireland winger Shane Horgan remarking on Virgin Media about the youngsters blinding speed.

“He looks phenomenal, he really does. He’s one of those players that when he gets the ball it looks as if we’ve hit fast forward. He’s so quick.

“That’s exactly what got him into the position to score that try at the end. He has a calm head as well. His execution of skill shouldn’t be underestimated as well.

“When he gets the ball it looks like we hit fast forward, he’s that quick.” Shane Horgan mightily impressed with the “phenomenal” Louis Rees-Zammit.#SCOvWAL #GuinnessSixNations #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/dlFMeeQ6XN — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 13, 2021

“He really put on the after-burners and got on the outside but he still had a huge amount of work to do then. He dropped the ball on his foot so he didn’t have to break his stride in any way.

“I think he talked himself down but the fact that the ball bounced up to him is because of the way he dropped the ball onto his foot. It was a perfectly-weighted kick,” Horgan commented.

The 20-year old has just six caps to his name so far, but it’s not hard to see him getting many more than that during the course of a promising career for Wales.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: British and Irish lions, Louis Rees-Zammit, Six Nations, wales rugby