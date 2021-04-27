France winger Yoann Huget’s career ended by Achilles injury

Yoann Huget has revealed that his career is over after rupturing his Achilles tendon in a Top 14 match against Racing 92.

The former France and Toulouse winger had announced he would be retiring at the end of the season, but his career was ultimately cut short after picking up the injury on Saturday

Toulouse released a tweet saying he would be undergoing surgery on the injury on Monday, but didn’t go so far as to say that the Frenchman wouldn’t recover by the end of the season.

❤️ Nous avons une immense pensée aujourd’hui pour @Huget14, opéré cet après-midi d’une rupture du tendon d’Achille. 🔙 Retour en images sur les moments forts de sa saison 20-21 🙌🏻⚡️ pic.twitter.com/5h3aHynaKy — Stade Toulousain (@StadeToulousain) April 26, 2021

Yoann Huget retires.

However, Huget himself confirmed in a video posted on Instagram that he has played his last game of professional rugby, while thanking people for their support.

“I’ve left surgery, it all went well. Now, it’s time for a new life. Some time ago it was said my body was on its last legs, and now it’s spoken before me. End of the season, end of my career,” Huget said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yoann Huget (@yhuget_14)

A look back at a successful career.

Huget began his senior career with Toulouse back in 2005 and scored his first try for the club in November 2006 against Brive.

The 33-year-old spent two seasons each with Agen and Bayonne after leaving Toulouse in 2008, before returning to the club in 2012.

The France international won two Top 14 titles with Toulouse in 2008 and 2019 and won 62 caps for his country over a span of nine years.

His last appearance for Les Bleus came in the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat to Wales. The talented winger scored 14 tries in total for his country, the last of which was against the United States at the same World Cup.

Read More About: france rugby, toulouse rugby, yoann huget