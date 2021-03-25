Wyn Jones refutes France head coach’s play-acting accusations

Wales prop Wyn Jones has denied that he and his teammates attempt to get opponents red carded with their reactions to foul play.

France lock Paul Willemse was sent off for making contact with the eye area of Jones during the game with Wales on Paris, with just 13 minutes of the game to go.

Les Bleus managed to score two tries in the final five minutes to win the game despite the red card to Willemse, as Taulupe Faletau and Liam Williams were both sent to the sin bin for cynical play.

Despite the win, France head coach Fabien Galthie took a dig at Wales, accusing them of attempting to get opposition players sent off for foul play.

“If you watch the Wales players, it feels like they specialise in making sure opponents get red cards,” Galthie said, through a translator.

“Their body language is quite clear, I hope the referees take that into consideration. I don’t think he deserves a sanction.”

‘It’s definitely not the case.’

Jones was speaking on the BBC’s Scrum V podcast about the French coach’s comments, denying that he or anyone else in the Welsh squad exaggerate their injuries after incidents of foul play.

“It wasn’t even Alun Wyn (Wales captain) who picked it up with the referee, it was Wayne Barnes who said, ‘you might need to have a look at this incident,'” Jones said.

“It’s definitely not the case and it is definitely not somewhere rugby wants to go either. With all the cameras and everything these days, you can’t get away with anything anyway.

“I do think it was accidental, he just missed the clean and happened to grab whatever he could.”

The Welshman explained that he and his teammates made no attempt to appeal to the officials, and that it was TMO Wayne Barnes who brought the incident to the attention of on-field referee Luke Pearce.

“It wouldn’t be worth me coming home, to be honest with you [if I did that], so you won’t catch me doing that.

“It all happened so quickly, you just try and get back in line. It’s only when the whistle blows that you reflect on what’s just happened here. Everything happened so quick. By the time I realised myself, the ref was on top of it.”

