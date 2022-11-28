WRU announce review into ‘disappointing’ month for Wales

The Welsh Rugby Union have announced that they will conduct a review of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series after three losses in four games.

While the governing body have stressed that the review is pre-planned, reports have suggested that a big decision will be made on Wayne Pivac’s future as Wales head coach.

A dismal year for Wales came to a disappointing end on Saturday as Australia came from 21 points down with 25 minutes remaining to snatch victory at the death in Cardiff.

That loss was Wales’ ninth of the year from 12 test matches, a run which includes home defeats to Italy and Georgia.

WRU CEO Steve Phillips didn’t attempt to hide his displeasure with Wales’ results over the last four weekends when announcing the review.

WRU statement on Wales’ Autumn Nations Series.

“With no disrespect to Georgia, who are a growing force in the world game, this result was extremely disappointing,” Phillips said.

“We were anticipating a significant improvement against Australia and there was an obvious positive reaction but, again, we are of course disappointed not to have won that game.

“We will now review the Autumn Nation Series campaign in its entirety and in detail, as we always do.

“Upon conclusion of this review we will, of course, act on the outcome as we continue to work towards the now short-term goal of success at the 2023 Rugby World Cup and the more immediate 2023 Six Nations competition, but also sustainable longer term success.”

Wayne Pivac is under severe pressure.

A sensational return of Warren Gatland as Wales head coach is understood to on the cards, just three years after the New Zealand finished up a 12-year stint in charge of the team.

Aside from an unlikely Six Nations triumph last year, Pivac has enjoyed little success during his time in charge as Wales have won just 38 per cent of their test matches since the former Scarlets boss took over as head coach in 2020.

Gatland wouldn’t come cheap, as he is currently under contract with the Chiefs in New Zealand, while Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy is also reported to be in the running.

