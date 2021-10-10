Worrying signs for RG Snyman as he limps off during Munster’s win against Scarlets

Munster lock RG Synman lasted less than 10 minutes in his side’s thumping win against the Scarlets, coming off injured with what looked to be a knee injury.

Snyman came off the bench in what was just his fourth appearance for Munster, despite having made his debut for the Irish province in August 2020, as he suffered a serious ACL injury in his first game in red.

The giant South Africa second row made his return to action just last month in Munster’s first round United Rugby Championship game against the Sharks and scored a try in last weekend’s win against the Stormers.

Unfortunately, Snyman had to leave the field at the 60 minute mark at the Parc Y Scarlets, although the Springbok was able to walk off himself, albeit with a bad limp.

Johann van Graan on RG Snyman’s injury.

It’s too early to say whether Snyman will be out for another extended period of time having just recently returned, on a sombre note in what was a very productive day for Munster.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan admitted that the team are “pretty worried” about the injury and confirmed that he would go for a scan to assess the damage.

“We are pretty worried about it. He’ll need to go for a scan and we’ll see what’s ahead of him then. We’ll all rally around him and make sure he’s well looked after,” van Graan said.

RG Snyman limps off shortly after coming on as a replacement. Let’s hope that the Springboks lock’s injury is not serious #SCAvMUN #RTERugby #RTESport https://t.co/JrzrUD5l3M pic.twitter.com/ioisL19Hgg — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) October 10, 2021

Munster’s young guns blow the Scarlets away.

Van Graan named a largely young and inexperienced team against a Scarlets side boasting plenty of Wales internationals and three British and Irish Lions in Ken Owens, Gareth Davies and Jonathan Davies.

The visitors stormed into a 17-3 lead early on against the favoured Scarlets side, and managed to keep the hosts at bay for the remainder of the first half to take a nine-point lead into the break.

Things got even better for Munster in the second half as they scored three unanswered tries to claim a thumping 43-13 bonus point win to go top of the URC table with a maximum haul of 15 points from three games.

