World Rugby announces suspension of Russia and Belarus from international competitions

World Rugby have announced a full and immediate suspension of Russia and Belarus from international competitions until further notice.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been facilitated and supported by Belarus, World Rugby have taken the decision to exclude both countries from international and club competition, effective immediately.

Russia were competing in the Rugby Europe Championship in recent weeks but will play no further part in this year’s tournament. Their game against Georgia, which was set to be played at the weekend, had already been postponed.

That match will now not take place, along with other scheduled games against the Netherlands and Portugal.

Russia had already all but missed out on Rugby World Cup qualification.

Russia had been in with a chance of qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup before this year’s Rugby Europe Championship kicked off, although losses to Romania and Spain in recent weeks had effectively ended those hopes.

It has not yet been announced how Russia’s suspension will affect the tournament, given that they had played two matches already. One option would be to void all their results, while another would be to award their remaining matches as wins to the opposition.

The Rugby Union of Russia has also been suspended from World Rugby membership until further notice. At the time of writing, Russia do still appear in the World Rugby Rankings and sit in 25th place.

While Russia is not a traditional power in rugby union, they have competed at the Rugby World Cup on two occasions, at the last tournament in Japan in 2019 and at the 2011 tournament in New Zealand.

World Rugby confirms sporting sanctions for Russia and Belarus:

1. Suspension of Russia & Belarus from international & cross border rugby

2. Suspension of Russia from World Rugby membership

(Belarus is not a World Rugby member)

Effective immediately https://t.co/l3xRNgsMQa — World Rugby Media (@worldrugbymedia) February 28, 2022

Belarus will also play no part in international rugby.

Belarus have also been banned from competing in international rugby. They had been due to play in the Rugby Europe Development tournament alongside Estonia, Montenegro and Solvakia in the coming months.

The tournament, which is essentially the sixth tier of international European rugby, will now take place with just three countries. While Belarus did compete in international rugby it has never been a member of World Rugby.

Read More About: Russia rugby, world rugby