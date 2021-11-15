World Rugby announce the nominees for men’s and women’s player of the year

World Rugby have announced the nominees for the men’s and women’s 15s player of the year, which will be decided by a public vote for the first time.

France’s Antoine Dupont, England’s Maro Itoje and Australia’s Michael Hooper and Samu Kerevi are the four male players to have been nominated for the player of the year award, after impressive performances for their respective countries this year.

England’s Zoe Aldcroft and Poppy Cleall and France’s Carline Boujard and Laure Sansus are the four female players that have been nominated, which reflects the two European heavyweights’ dominance of women’s international rugby this year.

An experienced panel chose the nominees.

A panel of Maggie Alphonsi (England), Fiona Coghlan (Ireland), Thierry Dusautoir (France), George Gregan (Australia), Richie McCaw (New Zealand), Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland), Melodie Robinson (New Zealand), John Smit (South Africa) and Clive Woodward (England) selected the nominees for the men’s player of the year award.

For the women’s player of the year award; Liza Burgess (Wales), Lynne Cantwell (Ireland), Fiona Coghlan (Ireland), Stephen Jones (The Sunday Times), Gaëlle Mignot (France), Jillion Potter (USA), Melodie Robinson (New Zealand), Karl Te Nana (NZew Zealand) and Danielle Waterman (England) chose the nominees.

The public can now vote for their preferred candidates in both the men’s and women’s categories, as long as they register their email address with World Rugby’s official website.

A couple of surprises in the men’s category.

A few eyebrows may be raised in response to the four male nominees, in what is admittedly a contentious decision decision to make for the panel.

The inclusion of Hooper and Dupont is unlikely to cause any controversy, although the inclusion of Itoje and Kerevi is more questionable.

Itoje was deservedly named as the British and Irish Lions’ player of the tour in South Africa, although he played well below his standards in this year’s Six Nations, as he struggled with discipline issues at the breakdown.

While Kerevi was excellent in every game he played for the Wallabies this year, he only played in five of his country’s 14 tests in 2021, having pulled out of Australia’s northern tour due to club commitments.

