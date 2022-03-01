World Rugby provides law clarification after controversial try in Super Rugby

World Rugby have clarified that players are not allowed to jump over or “hurdle” a defender who is attempting to tackle them.

The clarification comes after Chiefs number eight Pita Gus Sowakula jumped over Highlanders scrum-half Aaron Smith before scoring a try in the first round of Super Rugby Pacific.

The try was awarded, and the Chiefs went on to win the encounter by a scoreline of 26-16, but World Rugby have now announced that the score shouldn’t have stood and that Sowakula should have been penalised for his action.

Although defenders may not tackle a player in the air, when jumping to catch a high ball for example, jumping into a tackle prevents the defender from making a legal tackle, which the sport’s rule makers consider to be “unfair play”.

“When a player hurdles/jumps over a tackler who is attempting to make a low legal tackle, this stops the defender from being able to tackle the ball carrier (as the ball carrier is now in the air and not able to be tackled),” the World Rugby statement reads.

“This seems unfair and against law 9.7 “unfair play”.”

Jonny May try against Italy in 2021 also clarified.

There is a loophole in the rule which states that players cannot jump as a means of avoiding a tackle, as diving to score a try is allowed.

England winger Jonny May made use of this loophole when scoring a try against Italy in last year’s Six Nations, in which he jumped from almost five metres out from the try line to avoid an Italian defender.

May jumped over the defender and dived for the try line in the one movement, so match officials decided that the try should be allowed, although World Rugby have acknowledged that such an action could be dangerous.

The sport’s governing body has decided that match officials should use their own judgement in deciding whether foul play has occurred in similar cases.

‘Match officials have to make a judgement call.’

“A ball carrier may dive with the ball in order to score a try, and we all agree that should be allowed. From an equity perspective, if they do so, a defender may attempt to make a safe and legal tackle on that player,” the statement reads.

“As we have said above, jumping to avoid a tackle should be regarded as dangerous play and should be sanctioned accordingly, even if no contact is made.

“Player welfare should remain the priority deciding factor for match officials in these very rare situations. In such instances as this rare example, which involves great player skill and dexterity, match officials have to make a judgement call as to which actions have taken place. If there is any element of dangerous play, in line with the above ruling, then a try cannot be the reward.

“In principle, in a try scoring situation, if the action is deemed to be a dive forward for a try, then it should be permitted. If a player is deemed to have left the ground to avoid a tackle; or to jump, or hurdle a potential tackler, then this is dangerous play and should be sanctioned accordingly.”

