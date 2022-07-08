World Rugby clarifies concussion protocols in response to Johnny Sexton selection

World Rugby have released a statement clarifying their new concussion protocols in response to Johnny Sexton’s inclusion in Ireland’s match-day squad this weekend.

Sexton was removed during the first half of Ireland’s loss to New Zealand last weekend, after suffering a blow to the head and was not reintroduced having failed his head injury assessment (HIA).

Under World Rugby’s new concussion protocols, players who have a confirmed concussion must stand down for a period of 12 days, although Sexton has been named to start for Ireland again this Saturday seven days on from his head injury.

World Rugby have released a statement clarifying why this is allowed, explaining that as Sexton passed a second and third HIA, the original failed test is regarded as incorrect.

Statement on concussion protocols.

“Any player who displays clear signs of concussion during a match such as loss of consciousness, loss of balance and dazed etc., should be permanently removed from play and must not return to play before 12 days,” the statement reads.

“The in-game Head Injury Assessment, known as the HIA 1 test, combines video review and off-field medical observation. Players may be removed from play (i.e. not return to the field) following this HIA test as a precaution and a replacement player used whilst the assessment take place. This test advises if a player should sit out the rest of the game as a precaution, it does not a confirm a concussion.

“If the player passes the subsequent HIA 2 test which takes place after the match and HIA 3 test which takes place 36 hours after the game, the player does not have a confirmed concussion. In these circumstances, the player is available for the next match and is not required to undertake the return to play protocols. If a player does not pass either the HIA2 or HIA3 test then a concussion is diagnosed and the player will return according to recently updated protocols which will like see them miss the next match.

“The Head Injury Assessment process only applies to elite rugby where there is an extremely high level of constant medical care. Such an environment is not possible at the community level and anyone who suspects a concussion at the community level should seek medical advice immediately as per World Rugby guidelines.”

Johnny Sexton’s selection has promoted criticism.

Non-profit lobby group Progressive Rugby released a statement in response to Sexton’s selection saying, “The fact is there remains no examination by any expert that can demonstrate a brain has healed and is not at risk of further damage.”

Progressive Rugby has called on the sport to err on the side of caution in regards to incidents similar to Sexton’s, arguing that “the new elite protocols are failing in their key purpose” if not.

The group also criticised the decision to allow Ireland prop Jeremy Loughman to return to the field after he suffered a head injury in the game against the Māori All Blacks, which was later confirmed as concussion.

