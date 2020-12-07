World Rugby has issued a statement saying it is “seeking a better understanding” of the Argentine rugby union’s (UAR) investigation into racist tweets made by some of its players.

Argentina captain Pablo Matera, along with team mates Guido Petti and Santiago Socino, were found to have made racist tweets between 2011 and 2013.

Matera was originally relieved of his duties as captain of Los Pumas and suspended from the team along with his team mates, as a result of the racist tweets.

🗒️Comunicado oficial sobre el proceso disciplinario a Pablo Matera, Guido Petti y Santiago Socinohttps://t.co/cysqipbFgM — Unión Argentina de Rugby (@unionargentina) December 3, 2020

Just two days later however, the UAR reversed the decision, reinstated Matera as captain as well as lifting each player’s suspension, although none featured in their most recent match against Australia.

The decision to reverse the suspensions was met by heavy criticism by some in the rugby community, including former England international Ugo Monye.

“I just want to see some level of conviction. Own up to it. Face up to what it is. Let’s deal with it and let’s move on.

“I’m sick and tired of it. If the UAR want to file that tweet as immature and imprudent we don’t even have a starting position because they haven’t accepted it and they haven’t acknowledged it.

“Their sole interest is to protect one player over the millions of people it affects every day. For me that’s absolutely disgraceful,” Monye said.

World Rugby appear to be unimpressed by the UAR’s actions in relation to the incident and have called on the Argentine rugby body to issue them an update on the investigation into the tweets.

The full World Rugby statement can be read below.

“World Rugby welcomes reports that the Unión Argentina de Rugby (UAR) continues to undertake a full investigation into racist social media comments attributed to members of the senior men’s national 15s team.

“World Rugby is currently seeking a better understanding of the process being undertaken by the UAR and its status and looks forward to receiving a full update.

“Clearly the comments, or any form of discrimination, are unacceptable and completely opposed to the strong, universal and inclusive values that the rugby family aspires to live and uphold. There is simply no place for them, and such behaviour rightly warrants full and appropriate investigation by the union.

“Rugby must continue to unite against racism through actions, not just words, set a positive example to society, and move forward strengthened by our inclusivity and diversity.”

