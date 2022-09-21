Worcester Warriors include retired player and assistant coach in match-day squad

Worcester Warriors have included a retired player and an assistant coach in their match-day squad for tonight’s game against Gloucester.

The club is currently in the midst of a financial crisis, as Worcester Warriors are £25 million in debt and a number of players and staff are yet to receive their full salaries for the month of August.

Although negotiations are ongoing over the purchase of the club, the current owners have not been forthcoming with how the takeover talks are progressing, with players and staff left in the dark.

There were serious doubts that tonight’s Premiership Rugby Cup game would go ahead as planned, although Worcester will fulfil the fixture after they were allowed to postpone the naming of their match-day squad by 22 hours.

Worcester Warriors’ match-day squad against Gloucester.

While the Warriors have named a match-day squad for the game, they have done so by including Mat Gilbert, who has come out of retirement to play, and Jonny Goodridge, who is Worcester’s academy backs and transition coach.

Gilbert retired from rugby at the end of last season, although the 37-year-old had spent his last few years playing for amateur club Cinderford in the third tier of English rugby, and last played for Worcester in 2016.

Goodridge spent six seasons with Gloucester, and also played for Leeds Carnegie and Bristol during his professional career, although the 41-year-old hasn’t played competitive rugby in nine years.

Worcester acknowledged this in their team announcement, but stated that Goodridge “regularly takes part in Warriors’ training sessions” and will make his debut for the Warriors if he comes off the bench.

It should also be noted that Worcester have only named seven players on the bench, instead of the standard eight, such is their struggle to field a team.

📋 Our 22 man squad for this evening’s trip to Kingsholm. Featuring @GumbieGilbert and Jonny Goodridge 💪 ➡️ https://t.co/sTXX5CJytI pic.twitter.com/MSSuDhhxec — Worcester Warriors (@WorcsWarriors) September 21, 2022

The club is in deep trouble.

While the Premiership Rugby Cup is used as a development tournament by all clubs involved, Worcester’s match-day squad does clearly signal how much trouble the club is in.

Worcester have lost their opening two Gallagher Premiership games this season, and could only host 4,999 supporters at Sunday’s game against Exeter Chiefs due to staff shortages at Sixways Stadium.

