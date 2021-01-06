Worcester boss admits Premiership’s integrity is damaged

Alan Solomons believes the Gallagher Premiership’s integrity has been damaged as a result of match cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premiership suffered another blow today as Northampton Saints vs Leicester Tigers was called off due to a positive case in the Northampton squad.

It is the fifth fixture to be called off due to positive coronavirus cases in the last three rounds of action, with Worcester’s match against Harlequins, as well as the game between Northampton and London Irish cancelled last weekend.

📝 Solly talks about Duhan van der Merwe & Mark Jones in this week’s Press Notes. — Worcester Warriors (@WorcsWarriors) January 5, 2021

Under the current Premiership rules, the team that forfeits the game is awarded 2 points, while the other team is given four points.

This has caused some concerns, as teams who forfeit games are given more points than they would have gotten had they lost the match (except in the case of securing a losing and try bonus point).

The Worcester director of rugby was aware that there is no easy solution to the problem, but feels as though the competition has suffered from the numerous cancelled fixtures.

“We are operating in very difficult times. We are all doing our best to keep going because if we don’t, commercially, it will be a disaster for the game.

“I think we have to bare with the situation but of course it’s not perfect because if it were, every team would play and the points would be allocated as a result of the game. That has not been the case in some instances in recent weeks.

“Through no one’s fault, this is obviously affecting the integrity of the competition because the games aren’t being played but everyone is trying to find an equitable solution.

“I think the main thing for us is to keep the games going, it’s absolutely vital,” Solomons told Worcester News.

Despite having won just one of their Gallagher Premiership fixtures to date, Worcester are above Gloucester in last place, thanks to the four points they were awarded when Harlequins had to forfeit their game last weekend.

Read More About: Alan Solomons, Gallagher Premiership, worcester warriors