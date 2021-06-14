Andy Farrell has named his 37-man squad for Ireland’s tests against Japan and the USA next month, and the head coach has made some surprising selections.

The two games next month presented Ireland head coach Farrell with the perfect opportunity to introduce some new players to international rugby, and he has done exactly that by naming 11 uncapped players in his squad.

While there are plenty of positives to take from the squad, there are a number of up-and-coming players who can feel unlucky to miss out. Some players have missed out due to injury concerns; such as John Cooney, Eric O’Sullivan, Gavin Thornbury and Ross Byrne.

However, some have missed the cut despite being fully fit and impressing for their respective provinces this season. Below we’ve identified three winners and three losers from Ireland’s summer squad.

The winners.

Paul Boyle – Connacht

Paul Boyle has been one of Connacht’s best players since he made his debut for the western province back in 2018 and he has continuously improved each season.

Boyle scored eight tries in 17 appearances for Connacht this season and is also more than capable in defence. He can play across the back row, but more often than not finds himself in the number eight jersey.

The Wexford man captained Ireland at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in 2017, which shows he is well able to take on a leadership role when needed.

Connacht refuse to go down without a fight 💪 Paul Boyle lacerates the Tigers defence 👏 What a game we have on our hands!#ChallengeCupRugby pic.twitter.com/1CIlrY3Y6B — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) April 3, 2021

Nick Timoney – Ulster

Nick Timoney has been a consistent performer for Ulster in recent years and he has often stood out in a back row that included the likes of Ireland international Jordi Murphy and Springbok Marcell Coetzee.

The Dubliner is a big, powerful runner and along with Boyle, he often finds himself playing at number eight, which is becoming a position of real strength for Ireland.

Timoney is somewhat unheralded, but rarely if ever puts in a bad game for Ulster and is well deserving of his call-up to the Ireland squad.

A tasty inside ball from Greg Jones and @NickTimoney does superbly to drive over! 👏 Some serious power and ability in that @UlsterRugby back row 👀 🇮🇪 Watch Live Now on @eirSport and @TG4TV #GuinnessPRO14 #CONvULS pic.twitter.com/h6TUgrU40v — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) December 27, 2020

Caolin Blade – Connacht

At the age of 27, Caolin Blade is the oldest of the uncapped contingent in Farrell’s squad along with Connacht teammate Tom Daly, but the Galwegian could still have a big role to play for his country.

Blade regularly starts ahead of the 28-times-capped Ireland international Kieran Marmion for Connacht, a sure sign of his potential in test rugby.

The scrum-half is extremely dangerous with ball in hand, often making sniping runs from the base of the ruck, and is also well able to control a game.

The losers.

James Hume – Ulster

Talented Ulster centre James Hume is unfortunate to miss out after an impressive couple of seasons in a team that his struggled for consistency at times.

At the age of 22, Hume still has plenty of time to win caps for his country, although the youngster already looks like he is close to being a complete player.

The depth Ireland have in the centres won’t have helped Hume’s cause – as Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Chris Farrell and uncapped Connacht centre Tom Daly – are all excellent players themselves.

Scott Penny – Leinster

Leinster back row forward Scott Penny was named in this season’s Guinness Pro14 Dream Team, as well as being named the Pro14 Next-Gen Star of the Season, but he has not been named in Andy Farrell’s squad.

There is of course plenty of excellent back row players in Ireland at the moment but Penny will have been left wondering what more he can do to earn a call-up.

While Penny almost always excels for Leinster when given the chance, he rarely features in Leinster’s most important games of the season, something which will likely have hampered his Ireland chances this summer.

TRY: 68mins: LEINSTER 38-7 Dragons. Scott Penny scores Leinster’s sixth try in at the corner. Ross Byrne kicks a fine conversion from the left touchline. It’s LIVE now on eir sport 1!#LEIvDRA #GuinnessPRO14RainbowCup pic.twitter.com/BUEXpFtXQw — eir Sport (@eirSport) June 11, 2021

Michael Lowry – Ulster

While his small stature may be a cause for concern at international level, Ulster fullback Michael Lowry has shown he is one of the most exciting attacking players in the country at the moment.

The Ulsterman has plenty of pace and an excellent sidestep, and is also solid under the high ball despite standing at just 5 foot 7 inches.

Lowry also has plenty of time to win some caps for Ireland at 22, but he will be frustrated at missing out on this golden opportunity to show his abilities off to the Irish coaching team.

