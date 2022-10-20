Winners and losers from Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series squad

Andy Farrell has named a 37-man squad for Ireland’s tests against South Africa, Fiji and Australia next month, and as always, there are some winners and some losers.

While 37 players have been selected in the primary Ireland squad, a further 12 have been included in an Ireland A panel for the game against the All Blacks XV.

As a result, fewer players will be disappointed than there usually would be for an Ireland squad announcement, but there are still some who are very unlucky to miss out.

There will also be others who will be over the moon of course, as they could get the opportunity to show what they can do on the international stage.

The winners.

Calvin Nash.

Munster winger Calvin Nash is perhaps the most surprising inclusion in the squad as he usually sits behind the likes of Andrew Conway, Keith Earls and Simon Zebo in the pecking order for his province.

Those three are currently injured however, as well as Leinster duo James Lowe and Jordan Larmour, which has presented Nash with an opportunity to show that he is up to international standard.

Nash has endured plenty of injury problems himself in recent years, but the 25-year-old’s performances for Emerging Ireland in South Africa must have impressed the national team coaches.

Pacy, and surprisingly powerful for his size, Nash will know just how important it is for him to make his mark before other more experienced back three players return from injury.

Ciarán Frawley.

Although he missed out on the Emerging Ireland tour due to injury, Ciarán Frawley has clearly convinced the national coaches of his potential at out-half.

Frawley is yet to win a cap for Ireland, although he started at out-half in both games against the Māori All Blacks this summer and looked calm and composed in the second encounter.

Originally brought along to New Zealand as a centre, Frawley stepped in at out-half due to Harry Byrne’s injury and looks set to continue in the number 10 jersey, rather than at 12.

Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery remain as Ireland’s first and second-choice options at out-half, although it is a mean feat for Frawley to be chosen ahead of the likes of Ross Byrne, Jack Carty and Billy Burns given his limited experience at number 10.

Stuart McCloskey.

A consistently brilliant performer for Ulster, Stuart McCloskey has often found himself in the “losers” category in regards to Ireland squad announcements as he has regularly missed out despite his excellent form.

McCloskey should get the opportunity to add to his six Ireland caps next month however, as he is just one of three centres named in the squad alongside Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose.

Bundee Aki’s suspension has freed up space at centre in the Ireland squad, although it could certainly be argued that McCloskey deserved to be selected regardless of the Connacht stalwart’s unavailability.

Henshaw and Ringrose will likely remain as the first-choice centre partnership while McCloskey’s best chance of getting a game is against Fiji, although the colossal Ulsterman would be very well suited to the challenge South Africa present.

Introducing your Ireland squad for the upcoming @bankofireland Nations Series at Aviva Stadium! 💪 Head Coach Andy Farrell has also named an additional panel of players for the Ireland 'A' fixture against the All Blacks XV

The losers.

John Cooney.

It’s not exactly surprising at this point, but John Cooney’s continued omission from Ireland squads is puzzling given his stand out performances for Ulster.

Cooney has been the form Irish scrum-half in this season’s URC, although he still finds himself behind Jamison Gibson-Park, Conor Murray and Craig Casey in the pecking order at international level.

Both Murray and Casey have struggled to get Munster firing in recent weeks, with Saturday’s victory against the Bulls the province’s only decent performance so far, while Gibson-Park is yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury.

It has been rumoured that Cooney could switch to Scotland next year thanks to World Rugby’s new eligibility rules, and it would be hard to blame the Ulster scrum-half for changing his international allegiance at this stage.

A mention should also go out to fellow Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak, who has missed out on inclusion in the Ireland A panel despite being first choice for Emerging Ireland down in South Africa.

Josh Wycherley.

Young Munster prop Josh Wycherley was unlucky to miss out on Ireland’s tour of New Zealand this summer and his bad luck has unfortunately continued.

Wycherley started for Munster in crucial knock out games against Toulouse and Ulster at the end of last season ahead of Loughman, but his provincial team mate has again been selected ahead of him for Ireland.

The 23-year-old played in all three Emerging Ireland games in South Africa, although he has also missed out on selection for the Ireland A panel, as another Munster team mate in Dave Kilcoyne has been included ahead of him.

Although he is still very young for a prop and has plenty of time to develop, Ireland’s coaching team just don’t seem to have as much faith in Wycherley as the coaches in Munster do.

Shane Daly.

It isn’t all bad news for Shane Daly as he has been included in the Ireland A panel, although the Cork man would have been hoping for higher honours this November.

Daly was one of three capped players who toured South Africa with Emerging Ireland, and he did look a step ahead of most of his team mates as he was superb against the Griquas and Pumas.

The 25-year-old is not one of seven back three players included in the main Ireland squad however, despite injuries to several experienced wingers in the country.

A versatile player who can fill in at full back, on the wing or at centre, it appears that Daly has his work cut out for him if he wants to add to his two caps for Ireland.

