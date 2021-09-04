Ex-Ireland captain Willie Anderson tips young Ulsterman for 2025 Lions tour

Former Ireland captain Willie Anderson has tipped young Ulster winger Robert Baloucoune to be selected for the British and Irish Lions in 2025.

Baloucoune won his first cap for Ireland this summer against the USA, and scored a wonderful solo try in the 17th minute in what ultimately ended up as a 71-10 rout of the Americans.

Anderson worked with Ulster’s academy team from 2016 to 2020 and was particularly impressed with what he saw from Baloucoune in the early stages of his career.

Will Anderson on Robert ‘The Cat’ Baloucounce.

The former Ireland captain commented on Baloucoune’s potential in his autobiography Crossing The Line, which was written in conjunction with Brendan Fanning, and picked him out as a star for the future.

“Robert Baloucoune was hard to miss. I christened him The Cat: he was so laid back he could curl up and have a snooze whenever it suited him,” Anderson explained, via RugbyPass.

“But Jeepers, when he woke up! Already an Ireland player, I think Robert will be a candidate for the Lions tour to Australia in 2025.”

Ulster’s representatives in the last three Lions tours.

Just five Ulster players have taken part in the last three Lions tours – Iain Henderson, Rory Best, Jared Payne, Tom Court and Tommy Bowe.

Bowe is the only player of those five to have won a test cap for the Lions, although Best and Henderson have both toured with the best of Britain and Ireland on two occasions.

Baloucoune may well join the list of Ulstermen to have represented the Lions when they tour Australia in four years’ time, but the 24-year-old has a lot of work to do before then.

The Ulster winger certainly impressed in his Ireland debut, but he remains behind the likes of Keith Earls, Jacob Stockdale, James Lowe and Jordan Larmour in the pecking order.

Games against the USA and Japan later this year may present Baloucoune with more opportunities to impress Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, but an appearance against either New Zealand or Argentina looks unlikely at the present moment.

