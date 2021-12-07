Will Jordan reveals what the All Blacks learned from their loss against Ireland

Will Jordan has revealed that the All Blacks are eager to improve on their game management skills after their loss to Ireland in the Autumn Nations Series.

Ireland dominated territory and possession against New Zealand last month, and although the All Blacks did manage to create a couple of tries out of nothing, they also made uncharacteristic errors under little pressure.

New Zealand went on to lose against France the following week, to end their season with 12 wins and three losses, an underwhelming win/loss ratio when compared to their usual high standards.

Jordan was speaking on former Hurricanes player James Marshall’s What A Lad podcast and revealed that the All Blacks believe they identified what went wrong against Ireland.

Will Jordan on the All Blacks’ loss to Ireland.

“Game management was a pretty big one, particularly off the back of that Irish test,” Jordan said.

“I guess, as a team, we haven’t reviewed that French game too much, just because we flew out the next day, but, particularly the Irish game, I thought the Irish were outstanding in that game.

“They really threw it at us and I think it was 170 tackles or something in that first half. We were sort of holding on for dear life, so it was just about, ‘How can we hold more ball and be more and be more effective when we’ve got it?’

“Because any time you have to make 170 tackles in a half, then it’s going to be reasonably tough going.”

The youngster can be very pleased with his efforts this year.

Although 2021 wasn’t a brilliant year for the All Blacks, it was for Jordan as he scored an astonishing 15 tries in just 11 games for his country this year.

Many of those tries came against weaker opposition such as Tonga and the USA, but he also proved his talent by scoring against the likes of Australia, South Africa, Wales and Ireland.

Jordan was rewarded for his efforts as he was the World Rugby breakthrough player of the year, seeing off opposition from fellow nominees Andrew Kellaway, Louis Rees-Zammit and Marcus Smith.

