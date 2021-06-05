Will Greenwood names uncapped England XV he’d like to see this summer

Will Greenwood has selected an England starting 15 made up entirely of uncapped players who he would like to see feature against the USA and Canada in July.

As 11 players will be unavailable to England head coach Eddie Jones this summer due to the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa, there is plenty of room for experimentation in the two tests next month.

Greenwood was writing in his column for The Telegraph and named the 15 players he wants to see win their first cap for England while the big guns are away in South Africa.

We can’t wait to get back to @Twickenhamstad in front of fans 🙌 Eddie will name his England squad for our Summer Series next week 🌹 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇺🇸 4th July

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇨🇦 10 July pic.twitter.com/zQWyuNApeH — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) June 2, 2021

Marcus Smith gets the nod from Greenwood.

In perhaps one of the most obvious choices for Greenwood, the Rugby World Cup-winning centre has gone with Harlequins maverick Marcus Smith to star for England this summer.

Smith is just 22, but the Harlequins man has been a stand out player in the Gallagher Premiership over the last few seasons and is arguably overdue for his first England cap.

“Give him the keys to number 10 this summer and see how he can control an England side,” Greenwood wrote.

“It is the final piece of his jigsaw: to have an adaptability of game and control and be able to slot in with whoever he is given and still run the show.”

Ben Curry and Alex Dombrandt included in powerful back row.

The other stand out players in Greenwood’s team are Ben Curry (twin brother of soon-to-be Lion Tom) and Harlequins number eight Alex Dombrandt.

Curry has played excellently for Sale Sharks since he made his senior debut for the club back in 2016 at the age of 18, but has been largely overshadowed by his brother, who has already won 33 caps for England.

Greenwood reckons now is the time to introduce Ben Curry to international rugby as he believes he is destined to play for England alongside his brother in the future.

The three-time Lions tourist has described Dombrandt as “off-the-charts good” for Harlequins this year and believes it would be “criminal” for the 24-year-old not to get a chance for England this summer.

Check out Will Greenwood’s uncapped England XV below.

15. Freddie Stewart (Leicester Tigers)

14. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints)

13. Luke Northmore (Harlequins)

12. Piers O’Connor (Bristol Bears)

11. Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

9. Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks)

8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)

7. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks)

6. Miles Reid (Bath)

5. David Ribbans (Northampton Saints)

4. Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers)

3. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)

2. Will Capon (Bristol Bears)

1. Tom West (Wasps)

Read More About: alex dombrandt, england rugby, will greenwood