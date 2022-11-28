Will Greenwood slams ‘soul destroying’ England display against South Africa

Will Greenwood has described England’s performance against South Africa as the most demoralising display he has ever seen at Twickenham.

England slumped to their sixth defeat this year on Saturday as they were comfortably beaten by South Africa, having produced a rousing comeback to snatch a draw with New Zealand the previous weekend.

Although England were given another chance at a comeback when South Africa’s Thomas du Toit was shown a red card in the 60th minute, Eddie Jones’s side never got close to closing the gap as they suffered a 27-13 loss.

World Cup winning England international Will Greenwood shared his thoughts on the game in a video posted to social media and was scathing in his assessment of his country’s performance.

Will Greenwood on England’s loss to South Africa.

“That was one of the most soul destroying, demoralising games of rugby that I think I’ve ever been to at Twickenham. A side that looked completely devoid and short of ideas,” Greenwood said.

“A side scared of its own shadow, beaten up, outplayed, outmuscled, out thought. This year we’ve played [12] and won five. Scotland win the Calcutta Cup every time they play us.

“You then get caught in the whole, ‘Building for the World Cup, evolution, development.’ If that was happening and we were playing and jumping up and down and getting beaten 47-45, you’d sort of go, ‘Yay, well done.’

“But all I know right now is that it is tough to defend.”

Yesterday’s match at Twickenham was one of the toughest I’ve experienced as an England fan. In 2022 alone, we’ve played 13 and won 5… How do England and Eddie Jones turn this around ahead of the World Cup next year? Full review here 👉 https://t.co/iaIc70ovCb pic.twitter.com/28jwk4h0qc — Will Greenwood (@WillGreenwood) November 27, 2022

Eddie Jones maintains his focus is on the World Cup.

Ever since England’s disappointing 2021 Six Nations campaign, head coach Eddie Jones has insisted that his primary focus has been on building towards the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

England have yet to consistently perform since then however, which has left many wondering if Jones should even be kept on until next year’s World Cup.

While the World Cup may be the be-all and end-all for Jones, England fans do still expect success in between tournaments, which isn’t unreasonable given the talent in the country.

