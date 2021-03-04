Will Greenwood selects seven Irish players in his Lions team of the week

Share and Enjoy !

Will Greenwood has selected seven Welsh players and seven Irish players in his British and Irish Lions team of the week after the third round of the Six Nations.

As Scotland’s game with France was postponed due to a number of coronavirus cases in the French squad, only Ireland, Wales and England players were considered by the former England international.

Greenwood pulled no punches when it came to his countrymen in his article for The Telegraph, with Anthony Watson being the only Englishman to be selected after the loss to Wales at the Principality Stadium.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been named at fly-half in Greenwood’s team, with the former Lion opting for the Irish centre pairing of Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose at 12 and 13.

Greenwood has selected four Irishmen in the pack, with youngster Ronan Kelleher chosen at hooker, while Ulster captain Iain Henderson, Munster forward Tadhg Beirne and Leinster flanker Will Connors also make the cut.

Kelleher is not the only player with just a handful of international caps to be chosen by Greenwood, with Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy tipped to start at nine.

Hardy played a crucial role in Wales’ 40-24 win against the English, but has been unfortunately ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations Championship after suffering a hamstring injury.

Check out Greenwood’s team of the week below.

15.Liam Williams (Wales)

14. Anthony Watson (England)

13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland)

12. Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

11. Josh Adams (Wales)

10. Jonathan Sexton (Ireland)

9. Kieran Hardy (Wales)

1. Wyn Jones (Wales)

2. Ronan Kelleher (Ireland)

3. Tomas Francis (Wales)

4. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

5. Iain Henderson (Ireland)

6. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

7. Will Connors (Ireland)

8. Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

