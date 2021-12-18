Will Greenwood explains why he ranks Peter O’Mahony as one of the greats

Will Greenwood has lauded Peter O’Mahony as one of the best blindside flankers in rugby, after he lead a much-depleted Munster side to a win against Wasps.

O’Mahony was one of a number of players who excelled against Wasps, as the province were forced to field 12 players who had never played senior rugby for Munster before in their match-day squad.

Munster ultimately ran out as comfortable 35-14 winners against a Wasps side who were also missing plenty of players due to injury and Covid-related absentees, while captain Brad Shields was also shown a red card after 25 minutes.

Former England and British and Irish Lions centre Greenwood was writing in his column for The Telegraph and was clearly impressed with efforts of Munster, but particularly with O’Mahony.

Will Greenwood on Peter O’Mahony.

“Every now and again you watch a game and see a player who has been plying their trade for a decade, perhaps taken for granted, often overlooked, rarely the headliner,” Greenwood wrote.

“But look closer and you realise that they are the secret ingredient – the rhythm, the tempo, the impact, the accuracy. Nothing flash, preferring to deliver relentless consistency at the highest level.

“Peter O’Mahony was all of this and more for Munster against Wasps last week, delivering moments that had me rewinding to appreciate their importance.

“O’Mahony is everything I would want from my No 6. I was spoiled rotten by playing with Richard Hill from 1993 until 2005, and there are few I would ever consider his equal.

“When I watch Peter O’Mahony in whatever colour jersey he is wearing I find myself thinking (as an old duffer) how much fun we could have, and how much damage we could cause, in the same team. A proper player that needs to be mentioned in the same breath as some of the greats.”

A day to remember ❤️ A huge thanks to everyone who came over to support the lads, it is very much appreciated 🙌#MunsterStartsHere #WASvMUN#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/UlOYYMpLOB — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 12, 2021

The Munster flanker is finishing a mixed year on a high.

O’Mahony’s year started out on a low note, as he was sent off 14 minutes into Ireland’s opening Six Nations match against Wales, which played a big role in his country’s narrow loss in Cardiff.

The Munster veteran missed the next three Six Nations matches having picked up a ban for his dangerous clear out, but did return against England in his country’s last match of the championship, coming off the bench with 15 minutes to go.

Having not played much international rugby in the first half of the year, O’Mahony missed out on the Lions’ tour of South Africa, although he continues to play an important role for his country.

The 32-year-old no longer starts on a regular basis, but he did play in Ireland’s three Autumn Nations Series matches last month, having came off the bench against Japan and New Zealand, while he started against Argentina in Jack Conan’s absence.

