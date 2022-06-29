Will Greenwood believes Eddie Jones’ job is on the line in Australia

Will Greenwood believes Eddie Jones’ job as England head coach is on the line ahead of the test series against Australia.

England are playing the Wallabies three times in the coming weeks and will hope to turn their fortunes around after a disappointing Six Nations campaign, in which they won two of their five matches.

Australia are also coming off the back of a few losses at the tail end of 2021, although they were playing very well last year with Quade Cooper and Same Kerevi in tow, both of whom will play in the upcoming test series.

Former England international Will Greenwood was speaking to Sky Sports and argued that if Jones’ side come away from Australia without a win, the head coach may be removed from his position.

Will Greenwood on Eddie Jones.

“For Eddie Jones, his job’s on the line,” Greenwood said.

“Disappointing Six Nations results, you go to Australia.. I think the reality with the support he has from the RFU and Bill Sweeney, come away with one win from three and he’ll set sail for the World Cup.

“Come away with zero wins, which is eminently possible, this debate continues to rage and therefore we stop focusing on the suff which really matters, which is what’s going on on the field. Instability in sport is a killer for any team, both on and off the pitch.

“So it is huge and it’s such a long way from where they were in 2016 when Eddie came in post-World Cup disaster in 2015. Grand Slam, first one in 13 years, went to Australia, 3-0 series whitewash, extraordinary set of results, World Cup final 2019.

“How the mighty have fallen. England are desperate, the supporters are desperate, more importantly in a World Cup run the players are desperate.”

The Wallabies will also be desperate to win.

While Australia head coach Dave Rennie isn’t under as much pressure as Jones, the Wallabies will be desperate to beat England all the same.

Australia have lost their last eight test matches against England, having last beaten their old rivals at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, but their next three meetings in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney offer fantastic opportunities to end their losing streak.

England certainly haven’t been at their best this year, while Australia claimed back to back victories against the Springboks last year, and the Wallabies will be confident that they can taste victory against Jones for the first time.

