Will Greenwood names four Irish players in his 2025 Lions starting XV

Will Greenwood has selected a British and Irish Lions test match-day squad for the 2025 series against Australia.

This year’s Lions tour of South Africa has just ended but Greenwood is already looking to the next Lions series against the Wallabies, and has made some bold predictions for four year’s time.

Greenwood was writing in his column for The Telegraph and selected the players who he believes should represent the best of Britain and Ireland in 2025.

Three uncapped players named in the replacements.

No player in Greenwood’s starting team is uncapped at international level, but a few have very little experience in test rugby.

Newcastle Falcons winger Adam Radwan has been named in the team, having won just one cap for England to date, in which he scored three tries against Canada last month.

Fellow one-cap international Cameron Redpath has been named at inside centre, while two-times capped Marcus Smith has been named as the starting fly-half.

Just three players in Greenwood’s starting team have won test caps for the Lions before, with Maro Itoje, Adam Beard and Tom Curry backed to feature again for the touring side against the Wallabies in 2025.

The final test Lions named in the match-day squad is Tadhg Furlong, who has been selected in the replacements by Greenwood.

Aside from Furlong, there is very little experience on the bench, as Greenwood has named three uncapped players – Ewan Ashman, Bevan Rodd and Raffi Quirke – in the replacements.

Will Greenwood’s 20215 Lions match-day squad.

15. Hugo Keenan (Ireland)

14. Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales)

13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland)

12. Cameron Redpath (Scotland)

11. Adam Radwan (England)

10. Marcus Smith (England)

9. Tomos Williams (Wales)

8. Caelan Doris (Ireland)

7. Tom Curry (England)

6. Jamie Ritchie (Scotland)

5. Adam Beard (Wales)

4. Maro Itoje (England)

3. Zander Fagerson (Scotland)

2. Ronan Kelleher (Ireland)

1. Ellis Genge (England)

Replacements

16. Ewan Ashman (Scotland), 17. Bevan Rodd (England), 18. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 19. Ryan Baird (Ireland), 20. James Botham (Wales), 21. Raffi Quirke (England), 22. Adam Hastings (Scotland), 23. Ioan Lloyd (Wales)

