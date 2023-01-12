Will Carling hits out at ‘jealous’ critics of Owen Farrell

Will Carling hit out at critics of Owen Farrell after the Saracens captain was handed a four-week ban for a dangerous tackle.

Farrell will miss Saracens’ next three fixtures, although he will be able to play in England’s opening Six Nations game as long as he completes a tackling course, which will knock one week off his ban.

The length of Farrell’s ban has resulted in plenty of disgruntled rugby supporters, as the 31-year-old does have a history of making dangerous tackles, which a short-term course is unlikely to correct.

That being said, Farrell’s hit on Jack Clement clearly wasn’t intentional as he had little time to adjust his body height and thankfully didn’t leave the Gloucester flanker injured.

Will Carling on the reaction to Owen Farrell’s ban.

Former England captain Will Carling took to Twitter to defend Farrell, arguing that the reaction to the length of the ban is born of jealousy.

“The reaction on here to Owen Farrell is sad. Jealousy is not pleasant! If he wasn’t such a good, successful player and England captain, the tone would be different,” Carling wrote.

“Was not in same league as a player, but remember the comments/emotion directed at an England captain! Smile! Move on.”

A fresh start for England.

New England head coach Steve Borthwick will be delighted that Farrell is available for his first game in charge as he looks to get off to a winning start against Scotland.

What role Farrell will play under Borthwick remains to be seen however, as the Saracens man is adept at out-half and inside centre, while he often captained the team under Eddie Jones.

Borthwick will be very familiar with Farrell, as he worked as an assistant coach under Jones for England for four years, although he was primarily dealing with the forwards.

Farrell captained England during the Autumn Nations Series, although Courtney Lawes was preferred for the position during last July’s tour of Australia, so it will be interesting to see what role Borthwick has in mind for the Saracens man.

