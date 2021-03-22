Welsh Rugby Union calls for end to online abuse after Liam Williams messages

The Welsh Rugby Union has called for online abuse directed at their players to stop in the wake of Wales’ heartbreaking loss against France.

Wales looked to have had the game all but won in Paris, as they had a 10-point lead against France with 13 minutes to go, as well as an extra man, after Paul Willemse was shown a red card.

However, Les Bleus launched a stunning comeback in the dying minutes of the game, scoring two tries in the final five minutes to deny Wales the Grand Slam.

UNBELIEVABLE! 🤯 France get their bonus try in the 82nd minute! No Grand Slam for Wales! The Championship stays alive!#FRAvWAL #GuinnessSixNations #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/tZWpwwrfgt — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 20, 2021

France were able to score two quick-fire tries in part because of their numerical advantage, after both Taulupe Faletau and Liam Williams were sin-binned for cynical play in the last 10 minutes.

‘The abuse players are receiving has to stop’

Wales fullback Williams has been targeted online for his late yellow card offence, prompting the Welsh Rugby Union to bring attention to the abusive messages he received.

“The players are proud to represent their country and their jersey. The abuse players are receiving has to stop,” the official Welsh Rugby Union Twitter page posted.

*Full Time – Online Abuse* The players are proud to represent their country and their jersey. The abuse players are receiving has to stop. This is a tiny example of the abuse just one player received last night ⬇︎#BeKind #FullTimeAbuse pic.twitter.com/aqmMKcefFp — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 21, 2021

The Welsh Rugby Union explained that the decision to post some of the abuse Williams received was backed by the players as a mean of showing the public the messages they receive in the aftermath of games.

“In order to help drive the call for change, the players want to highlight the amount of abuse and bile that circulates on social media platforms. We value our fans’ support in the matter,” the Welsh Rugby Union tweeted.

