Wayne Pivac bemoans pitch invader who prevented potential Welsh try-scoring opportunity

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has voiced his frustrations with a pitch invader who prevented a potential try-scoring opportunity for his side against South Africa.

In a moment that beggared belief, Wales’ Liam Williams had to avoid a pitch invader and two stewards while on the attack in the Springboks’ 22, and ultimately lost the ball in contact.

Williams was closed down by three South African defenders, but the Welshman was impeded by the pitch invader, who was tackled to the ground by a steward, which certainly wouldn’t have helped his chances at scoring a try.

Pivac was speaking to PA Media after the game and described the incident as “very disappointing” while admitting that he doesn’t know if a try would have been scored if the spectator hadn’t made a nuisance of himself.

Wayne Pivac’s comments on the pitch invader.

“Look, I don’t know. We just saw a two-versus-one type situation forming up. You don’t want to see that in the game. It’s very disappointing that happened, but there was nothing the officials could do about that,” Pivac said.

“At the time, I thought, ‘here we go’. We had a one-man advantage. I haven’t had a chance to speak to the players.

“They might have been distracted, but there wasn’t much more the officials could have done. They’ve got to deal with that the way they did.”

The pitch invader at the Wales v South Africa game. What an absolute gimp. pic.twitter.com/S88na4VYbO — Dan Squire (@dan5qu1r3) November 6, 2021

The Springboks strike late to clinch the game.

With the scores tied at 15-15 and with 62 minutes on the clock, a try from Williams in the corner could have been a major turning point in the match which could have sent Wales on to victory.

Wales did take the lead a couple of minutes after the unfortunate incident thanks to a Dan Biggar penalty, but South Africa took control of the match after going down by three points.

Replacement hooker Malcolm Marx scored a try from the back of a rolling maul to hand South Africa a narrow two-point lead after 73 minutes, before Elton Jantjies ended the game with a penalty from in front to hand the Springboks a 23-18 victory.

The Welsh can be happy with a much-improved performance after last week’s hammering at the hands of New Zealand, but there certainly was an opportunity to get one over the reigning world champions.

