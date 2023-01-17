Wayne Pivac reveals moment he knew he’d be sacked as Wales coach

Wayne Pivac has revealed that he knew his time as Wales head coach was over after a shock defeat to Georgia.

Wales endured a dismal 2022, as they won just three of their 12 test matches, which ended in defeat to Australia despite leading the Wallabies by 21 points with 55 minutes played.

There were plenty of low points before that comeback defeat to Australia however, as Wales suffered losses to Italy and Georgia, and Pivac believes his fate was sealed before his side took on the Wallabies in their final match of the year.

Speaking on the Platform NZ, Pivac believes that there was no way back for him after Wales suffered a first-ever defeat at the hands of Georgia.

Wayne Pivac on the pivotal loss to Georgia.

“Probably after the Georgia game, to be honest [I knew it was over]. It’s a game Wales should never lose,” Pivac admitted.

“After the game it was the body language – you can tell. For me, the writing was on the wall and we had one more game to play against Australia.

“At 60-odd minutes in the game it was a record score against Australia and we were cruising. To lose it the way we did with a few yellow cards was pretty gutting really. So all in all, very disappointing.

“We go through a review process after each campaign and this one was no different. But there was no real discussion at the end of it. Results are what counts and we didn’t get the results we needed to.

“I’m the guy at the forefront of it all and I accept the responsibility of those results. You know that going into the job, it’s pretty cut throat at this level of the game.”

Warren Gatland will aim to right the ship.

Wales have turned to Warren Gatland to right the ship ahead of this year’s Rugby World Cup, although the New Zealander has had little time to prepare as the Six Nations kicks off in under three weeks.

Gatland will name his Wales squad for the championship today ahead of their opening fixture against Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on February 4th.

Facing the world’s number one ranked side is a tough first assignment for Gatland, although Wales were often able to defy recent form to perform well at the Six Nations under the experienced Kiwi coach.

