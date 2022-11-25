Under fire Wales boss Wayne Pivac aware a lot is at stake against Australia

Wayne Pivac has acknowledged that a lot is at stake when Wales take on an injury-hit Australia side on Saturday.

Wales have endured a dismal year, as they have won just three of their 11 fixtures to date and suffered historic losses to Italy and Georgia at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Australia have also experienced a difficult 2022, as the Wallabies have won just four of their 13 test matches this year, and both sides are under immense pressure ahead of what could prove to be a very significant encounter.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac was speaking to the media after naming his match-day squad and stressed that he cannot allow himself to get distracted over talk of his future.

Wayne Pivac on his role as Wales head coach.

“Other people make those decisions. What we do internally is make sure we prepare the best we can. I can’t get sidetracked by those sorts of things,” Pivac said of talk that his job could be on the line.

“At the end of the day it’s a professional environment we’re in. We know there’s a lot at stake clearly and we’re here rolling our sleeves up this week to try to get the result that everybody wants.

“For me, it’s very disappointing to be in this position. As a head coach responsibility lies with me in terms of a lot of the decision-making that goes on. I don’t shy away from that.

“But what we do is look at what we can control, and that is each day that we come in this week making sure we maximise the opportunity to get the team in the shape they need to be in mentally and physically to do well this Saturday.”

Both head coaches are feeling the heat.

Pivac’s job appears to be under threat more than that of his Australia counterpart in Dave Rennie, although the Wallabies head coach is certainly feeling the pressure.

The Australian public does seem to be more forgiving of Rennie’s poor run of results, given that the Wallabies have suffered narrow defeats to some of the world’s best sides while they have also had to deal with an alarming injury toll.

Although injuries are normally chalked down to bad luck, such is the scope of the injury toll that Rugby Australia have announced that they will review the situation at the end of the year.

Over the course of Australia’s 14 test matches this year, which includes tomorrow’s game against Wales, at least 40 known separate injuries have ruled players out of selection.

