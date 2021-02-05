Wayne Pivac explains decision to select Dan Lydiate

Wayne Pivac has dismissed criticism of Wales’ form and his decision to recall Dan Lydiate for the first round Six Nations clash with Ireland.

Irish pundits have taken aim at Wales in recent days for their poor form in 2020, with the surprise recall of former British and Irish Lion Lydiate coming under particular scrutiny.

Pivac, who is under pressure to get just his second win in the Six Nations, suggested to the Irish Independent that he was unaffected by critical comments directed at him and his team.

“We’ve been that busy building up to the first game so I don’t trawl through those comments and I’m only hearing them now.

“It adds a bit of spice to it, doesn’t it? People have opinions. We just need to make sure we produce a performance good enough to win us the game,” Pivac commented.

‘He’s what we need in round one’

It’s been over two years since Lydiate last lined out for Wales, but the 33-year old has impressed in recent times for the Ospreys.

The former Scarlets coach explained that his form for his region was good enough for him to warrant a starting berth for Wales.

“Everyone has their opinions from afar and you’ll find anyone in our camp knows he has done very well and deserves his opportunity.

“He’s a form player at club level. He’s come into the camp and trained very well . He deserves a start in our opinion. He’ll bring a lot of experience and he’s a hard-nosed player. He’s what we need in round one.

“We’ll take a mixture of performance and results. The performances slightly improved through the autumn. We need to keep building that.

“When you don’t perform well and don’t get a result, that’s really disappointing,” Pivac commented.

Wales will be desperate to end their run of four straight losses in the Six Nations when they welcome Ireland to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff this Sunday.

