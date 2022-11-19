Wayne Pivac admits he can’t answer questions on his future as Wales coach

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has admitted he can’t answer questions on his future after his team’s historic loss to Georgia.

Georgia created history by claiming a first win against Wales, as the Lelos won by the smallest of margins in front of a stunned crowd at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

While Georgia produced a brilliant performance to cap off a successful year in which they also beat Italy, Wales were unmistakably poor as they suffered their eighth defeat of 2022.

Pivac was speaking at the post-match press conference and insisted that he isn’t the man to question over his future as Wales head coach, while stressing that his focus is on next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Wayne Pivac dodges question over his future as Wales head coach.

“That’s a question for other people, I guess. You’ve seen a lot of results at the moment that are going against the formbook, and our result is one of those,” Pivac said.

“I’ll be here rolling the sleeves up from tomorrow morning, and we’ll formulate a plan for the week. We are here to do a job. We are totally focused on building towards the World Cup. This is clearly a setback, and we are not proud of that result.

“We’ve had a quick chat in the changing room afterwards. Everyone is disappointed. We’ll review everything, and we will leave no stone unturned in the review process.

“We felt we went OK in the first half. It wasn’t perfect, but we created opportunities. We felt we could hurt them by building phases. In the second half, we had no continuity. We were probably second-best in a lot of the collisions and the aerial game.”

A change at the top would be a risky move.

Wales have enjoyed very little success under Pivac since they were crowned as unlikely Six Nations champions in 2021, and today’s loss to Georgia represents a new low.

Despite the poor run of form, a change of head coach would be a risky move, as the World Cup kicks off in less than 10 months’ time, which would give a replacement precious little time to stamp a mark on the team.

Sam Warburton believes Wales’ issues run far deeper than the players or coach however, as he called for major changes to be made in the WRU after the shock defeat.

