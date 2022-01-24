Wayne Barnes lays down the law as Stade Francais hooker is sent off for swearing

Wayne Barnes was in no mood to tolerate disrespect, as he sent Tolu Latu off for swearing during Stade Francais’ dramatic win against Connacht.

Latu was already in Barnes’ bad books, having been sent to the sin bin for a dangerous clear out in the 35th minute of Stade Francais’ Heineken Champions Cup encounter with Connacht, which saw a try ruled out for the Parisians.

Just a couple of minutes after returning to the field after his sin bin, Latu was given his marching orders again, as he was given a second yellow card by Barnes for swearing.

Wayne Barnes on his decision to send off Tolu Latu.

Barnes explained why he sent Latu off to Stade Francais captain Tala Gray, who quite comically claimed that the Wallabies hooker was speaking French, and that Barnes had misunderstood him.

“Tala, let me just be really clear about what happened. I’ve penalised him for going off his feet. That’s my decision. He’s looked at me and said, ‘Fucking hell’,” Barnes explained.

“No, he spoke French. I don’t think you understood that properly,” Tala said of the Australian international.

“Stop. He’s then looked at me and said, ‘I got the fucking ball.’ Very clearly, very much at me, yellow card, red card,” Barnes replied.

Wayne Barnes explaining his actions against Tolu Latu. “He’s said f*cking hell”. “He’s then looked at me and said, I got the f*cking ball.” ⚠️ #SFPvCON#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/sZ6OzMlh1Z — Darren Carlson (@SaffasRugby) January 23, 2022

Stade Francais secured a dramatic late victory.

Connacht were leading 17-15 when Latu was sent off in the 47th minute, and when Tom Farrell scored a try shortly afterwards to extend the province’s lead to nine points, Andy Friend’s men looked to be in complete control.

However, 14-man Stade Francais fought back admirably and outscored Connacht 22-7 in the final 30 minutes, to claim a 37-31 bonus-point victory, which saw them qualify for the knock out stages of the Champions Cup.

Connacht also progressed to the last 16 despite the loss, and will face Leinster next in a two-legged affair, while Stade Francais set up a couple of Parisian derbies with Racing 92.

