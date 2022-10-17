Wasps placed into administration, set for relegation from Premiership

Wasps have been officially placed into administration, which will result in the club’s suspension and likely relegation from the Gallagher Premiership.

The news doesn’t come as a surprise, as Wasps pulled out of Saturday’s Premiership encounter with Exeter Chiefs and announced that the club would be going into administration last week.

FRP Advisory, the administrators, have announced that 167 employees have been made redundant, including all members of the playing squad and coaching staff.

Wasps have released a statement confirming that the holding company has been placed into administration.

Wasps statement.

“Wasps Holdings Limited (the “Company”) was placed into Administration on 17 October 2022 and immediately ceased to trade,” the statement reads.

“The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by Andrew Martin Sheridan and Rajnesh Mittal of FRP who were appointed Joint Administrators. The Joint Administrators act as agents of the Company and without personal liability.

“Please note that Arena Coventry Limited and IEC Experience Limited, which operate the businesses at arena in Coventry, are not in Administration and continue to trade as normal.”

English club rugby is in a state of crisis.

Wasps have followed Worcester Warriors in being placed into administration, which will result in the relegation of both clubs from the Premiership, unless they can prove a no fault insolvency.

Both Wasps and Worcester Warriors will need new owners to come in to continue as professional clubs, whether that will be in the Premiership or the Championship.

There are fears that more Premiership clubs could follow suit, as London Irish principle shareholder Mick Crossan recently revealed that he would relinquish his shares to new owners who would be able to guarantee the security of the club.

Although it was reported in recent days that a merger between Wasps and London Irish was being considered, the latter club issued a statement in which they described the report as “total and utter speculation”.

