Wasps set to enter administration in coming days as Exeter game is called off

Wasps have announced that the club will enter administration in the coming days and have pulled out of Saturday’s game against Exeter Chiefs.

In a statement released today, Wasps revealed that the club is set to go into administration in the coming days, which will likely result in suspension and relegation from the Gallagher Premiership.

Although negations over the purchase of the club are ongoing, Wasps have explained that there is “insufficient time” for a deal to be reached, with administration the only way to secure the club’s future.

Wasps statement.

“Since filing a notice of intention to appoint administrators on 21st September, we have been working tirelessly to secure the long-term future for Wasps Holdings Limited, and all of the organisations and clubs that sit within the Group,” the statement read.

“Negotiations to secure deals that will allow the Men’s and Women’s rugby teams, netball team and the arena and associated business to move forward are ongoing.

“However, it has become clear that there is likely to be insufficient time to find a solvent solution for the companies within the group, and it is therefore likely that they will enter into administration in the coming days with a view to concluding deals shortly thereafter.

“While the companies within the Group all represent strong and viable businesses, the reality is that they have insufficient cash at this time to continue to fund operations until these complex negotiations have concluded.”

In light of our current financial situation the Men’s team have withdrawn from this Saturday’s fixture against Exeter Chiefs. Full statement 👉 https://t.co/0270jNM6Sa pic.twitter.com/ZVXd5Z6iOp — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) October 12, 2022

Worcester Warriors have also gone into administration.

English club rugby is in severe financial difficult at the moment, as Worcester Warriors were suspended and relegated from the Premiership just last week after the organisation went into liquidation.

Both Worcester and Wasps could avoid relegation from the Premiership if they can prove a “no fault insolvency” due to the Covid-19 pandemic, although neither club is expected to play a further role in this season’s competition.

