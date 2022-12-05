Warren Gatland makes sensational return as Wales head coach

The Welsh Rugby Union have confirmed that Warren Gatland will return as Wales head coach, while Wayne Pivac has agreed to leave the role.

Gatland will coach Wales in next year’s Six Nations and Rugby World Cup, while the WRU have also stated that the New Zealander could stay on until the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Pivac has agreed to finish up as Wales head coach after a dismal year in which his side won just three of their 12 test matches, which included famous losses at home to Italy and Georgia.

Wayne Pivac has been dismissed.

WRU CEO Steve Phillips thanked Pivac for his efforts in the past three years while arguing that they had to act quickly.

“This is one of the toughest calls to make in sport, but the review process has reached its conclusion and we have acted quickly and efficiently in the very best interests of our national team,” Phillips said.

“Ultimately we are in the results business and we have agreed with Wayne that the current trajectory for Wales is not where we want it to be and we thank him sincerely for his time, enthusiasm, diligence and effort, which is unquestioned, as head coach over the last three years.”

Warren Gatland returns to Wales.

Gatland will leave his current role as director of rugby with the Chiefs in New Zealand to return to Wales, where he previously acted as head coach from 2008 to 2019.

“I’m very much looking forward to returning to coach Wales,” Gatland said.

“This is an opportunity to achieve something with a talented group of players in a country so passionate about rugby. A country which made my family and I so welcome, when we first arrived fifteen years ago, and all the time we were there.

“Our immediate priority is obviously the 2023 Guinness Six Nations and next year’s Rugby World Cup.

“There is little time for sentiment, professional sport is all about preparation, values and results. There will be new challenges as there always is with a change in head coach, but for me the environment, the players and their families will always come first.

“We must prepare to the best of our ability in the time available. We will value and respect each other, we will work hard and, if we get this right together, performances and results will follow.”

