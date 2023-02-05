Warren Gatland takes positives from Wales’ heavy defeat to Ireland

Warren Gatland retained a positive attitude after Wales suffered a heavy defeat at home to Ireland in his first match back in charge.

Ireland were far too strong for Wales in the first half as the visitors took a 27-3 lead into the break, and while Gatland’s men were much better in the second half they never looked like winning.

Wales always faced an uphill battle coming upon against the world’s number one ranked team after a dismal 2022 saw Wayne Pivac sacked as head coach, although supporters certainly would have hoped for better.

Gatland was speaking at the post-match press conference and stressed that he did take positives from Wales’ performance, while acknowledging his team’s lack of a clinical edge.

Warren Gatland on Wales’ heavy defeat to Ireland.

“I thought the second half was a huge improvement. We spoke about our line speed in terms of coming up harder and putting them under pressure, and I thought that definitely improved,” Gatland said.

“We created a number of chances in that game and just weren’t clinical enough to finish them. The number of entries of both teams into the opposition 22 was about the same and they’ve come away winning like they did.

“So that’s a big work on for us but I took a lot of positives out of that performance. Apart from the scoreboard, I felt in that first half there was a couple of times where we could have got over the line.

“We’ve had an intercept of seven points against us as well so it potentially could have been a lot closer if it was 20-10 or 20-3 at half time.”

Ill-discipline killed the Welsh.

Wales gave numerous penalties away in a disastrous opening 20 minutes which saw Ireland cross the try line on three occasions, which all but ended the game as a contest.

Gatland wasn’t overly critical of his team’s performance, although he did note that their discipline has to improve.

“At the end of the game in my head I went, ‘I’m not that disappointed with our performance.’ There’s a huge amount of upside in us and in the past we’ve been able to work hard and fix things,” Gatland commented.

“That’s them at their best today and if we can be a little bit more clinical and start better and focus on our discipline, which I think was about 16 penalties.

“To me that’s just not good enough, we’ve got to get that down to under 10 in international rugby.”

Read More About: ireland rugby, wales rugby, warren gatland