Warren Gatland to take up new role with the Chiefs after Lions break

Warren Gatland will act as the Chiefs’ director of rugby for the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season, while Clayton McMillan will remain as head coach.

Gatland returned to New Zealand in 2020 to become the head coach of the Chiefs on a four-year contract, but due to his commitments with the British and Irish Lions he could not fulfil the role this year.

McMillan was the acting head coach for the Chiefs in 2021 as a result, but he will now remain in his job for next season at least, as Gatland takes on the role of director of rugby.

Chiefs CEO on the clubs new coaching structure.

Chiefs CEO Mike Collins explained that decision was made off the back of a largely successful year with the Chiefs, in which they made the Super Rugby Aotearoa final.

“Gatty’s vast experience and knowledge from provincial, Super and international rugby means he is uniquely placed to help develop Clayton as a Head Coach and support our wider coaching framework,” Collins said.

“Clayton demonstrated this year both with the Gallagher Chiefs in Super Rugby Aotearoa and with the Māori All Blacks that he is ready to progress. This structure allows us to get the best from both coaches.

“We are stoked that both coaches have bought into this new approach, are keen to work together and that the new structure will allow both of them, and the club, to grow and develop.”

BREAKING 🗞️ | Warren Gatland is our new Director of Rugby & Clayton McMillan has been appointed Head Coach for the 2022 season.

FULL STORY & INTERVIEWS 👉 https://t.co/R0sgRkAgPI @SuperRugbyNZ — Gallagher Chiefs (@ChiefsRugby) September 27, 2021

Gatland’s disappointing first year in charge of the Chiefs.

Gatland had initially gotten off to a great start as head coach of the Chiefs, which was the first club team he had taken charge of since he began his time with Wales in 2008.

The Chiefs recorded impressive wins against the Blues and Crusaders in Gatland’s first two games in charge, and had managed four wins and two losses from their first six Super Rugby games.

The Super Rugby season was then called to a halt, and eventually cancelled due to the pandemic, and a domestic New Zealand competition called Super Rugby Aotearoa was then established to replace it.

The Chiefs had a torrid time in that competition, losing all eight of their fixtures, sending Gatland off on his one-year sabbatical with the Lions on shaky ground.

Things improved dramatically under McMillan as interim head coach in 2021, as the Chiefs won five of their eight Super Rugby Aotearoa games to reach the final, which they lost by 11-points to the Crusaders.

McMillan led the Chiefs to a further four wins from five against Australian opposition in Super Rugby Trans Tasman, to put the Hamilton-based side firmly back on track.

Those in charge at the Chiefs have clearly been impressed with McMillan after turning the club’s fortunes around, and he will be expected to continue to push the side on under Gatland as director of rugby.

