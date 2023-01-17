Warren Gatland selects Ken Owens as Wales captain in Six Nations squad

Warren Gatland has named Ken Owens as captain in his first Six Nations squad back as Wales head coach.

Owens has been selected as captain ahead of fellow experienced international team mates Dan Biggar, Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric, who all acted as skipper under former Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

Four uncapped players have been included in the squad; Ospreys lock Rhys Davies, Cardiff lock/flanker Teddy Williams, Cardiff centre Mason Grady and Ospreys centre Keiran Williams.

Gatland has included 37 players in his Six Nations squad, which he admits is a larger squad than he would normally select.

Warren Gatland on his Wales squad.

“It’s probably a bigger squad than I’d normally name, but we want to have a good Six Nations and also look forward to the world cup,” Gatland said.

“We’ve some youngsters that have come in and then we’ve some older very experienced players that we need to manage.

“It’s looking at the whole element for the squad and how we get the balance right, because that’s definitely going to be a challenge over the next ten months.

“There are some players that were unlucky they didn’t’ make the squad, so the message to them is keep working hard you’re not out of the picture.”

Explaining his decision to name Owens as captain, Gatland revealed that he was very impressed with the 36-year-old’s performances in the Autumn Nations Series.

“Ken’s incredibly experienced and a passionate Welshman – it means a lot to him to play for Wales. He’s also very popular with the players,” Gatland explained.

“He came back from injury and was absolutely outstanding during the autumn campaign. Probably, if you’re picking a team at the moment he’s the number one in that position.

“But he’s going to have some competition with Dewi [Lake] and Bradley [Roberts] as well which is going to be great.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝘾𝘼𝙍𝙁𝘼𝙉 𝘾𝙔𝙈𝙍𝙐 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🔥 Your Welsh squad for the @SixNationsRugby 🤠 Capten : Ken Owens#WelshRugby — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) January 17, 2023

Full 37-man squad.

Forwards

Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Ken Owens, Bradley Roberts, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Rhys Davies, Dafydd Jenkins, Alun Wyn Jones, Teddy Williams, Taulupe Faletau, Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell, Justin Tipuric, Christ Tshiunza, Aaron Wainwright.

Backs

Kieran Hardy, Rhys Webb, Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar, Rhys Patchell, Owen Williams, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins, George North, Nick Tompkins, Keiran Williams, Josh Adams, Alex Cuthbert, Rio Dyer, Leigh Halfpenny, Louis Rees-Zammit, Liam Williams.

