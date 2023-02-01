Warren Gatland admits Johnny Sexton proved him wrong over Lions omission

Warren Gatland has admitted that Johnny Sexton has proved him wrong after the Ireland out-half was omitted from the British and Irish Lions squad in 2021.

Sexton’s absence from the Lions squad for the 2021 tour of South Africa made headlines, as the Ireland captain was in fine form during that year’s Six Nations.

Dan Biggar, Owen Farrell and Finn Russell were selected ahead of Sexton, while Marcus Smith was later called up to the Lions squad, as Gatland admitted that he had concerns over the Ireland veteran’s durability.

The snub hasn’t appeared to hurt Sexton’s confidence much, as the 37-year-old was recently nominated for the World Rugby player of the year award and is still a crucial figure for Ireland.

Warren Gatland on Johnny Sexton.

Speaking to the media ahead of Wales’ Six Nations encounter with Ireland, Gatland admitted that he may have got his decision to leave Sexton out wrong.

“It was a big decision for him to be left out of the last Lions tour. That was a tough call,” Gatland acknowledged.

“He has probably proved me wrong in terms of the way he has been playing and the way he has been leading as a player for Ireland. He should be proud of that in terms of what he has achieved in the game because it is pretty special.

“He will go down as one of the great players of Irish rugby when he does decide to hang up his boots. I think he has been playing some great rugby in the last year or so.”

The Ireland out-half is still crucial for his country.

Sexton hasn’t played since New Year’s Day due to a cheekbone injury, although he is expected to start against Wales despite his lack of game time.

Now 37 years old, Sexton is certainly on the old side for a professional rugby player, although he has produced some of the best rugby of his career in the last 12 months.

Another Lions tour isn’t on the cards for Sexton, although he looks set to play at a fourth and final Rugby World Cup this year in France.

