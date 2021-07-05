Warren Gatland explains ‘obvious’ decision to make Iain Henderson Lions captain

Warren Gatland has showered Iain Henderson with praise ahead of the Irishman’s first time captaining the British and Irish Lions.

Henderson will captain the Lions for the first time against the Sharks on Wednesday, and will bring plenty of experience to the role having skippered both Ulster and Ireland before.

Lions head coach Gatland was speaking at a press conference today and explained that Henderson’s previous experience as captain was a major factor in his decision to name him as skipper.

Warren Gatland on Iain Henderson.

“He’s experienced, been a previous Lions tourist, captain of Ulster, captained Ireland as well and he just brings a calm approach to it,” Gatland explained.

“He’s well aware there are other experienced players in the side and leaders in the side that are going to be there to support him and there were a couple of others we could have looked at.

“I thought Iain was an obvious choice for us given his experience and stature in the game. I spoke to Andy Farrell during the Six Nations and he was full of praise for Iain.

“He talked about his leadership and what he was bringing to the Ireland side, so I thought it was a natural fit for us and a great honour for him as well.”

The Ulsterman’s career with the Lions to date.

Henderson toured New Zealand with the Lions four years ago and despite some impressive performances in the warm-up games the Ulsterman did not win a test cap against the All Blacks.

The Ireland lock was only 25 at the time of the Lions tour in 2017 and since then he has picked up plenty of experience, having captained Ireland in this year’s Six Nations while he took over from Rory Best as Ulster captain in 2019.

The 29-year-old is in with a great chance of winning his first Lions test cap against the Springboks this time around and is clearly highly-rated by Gatland for both his playing and leadership abilities.

