Warren Gatland to bring up ‘reckless’ Faf de Klerk tackle in referee meeting

Warren Gatland has said he will seek clarity on the Faf de Klerk tackle which got the South African scrum half sent to the sin bin.

De Klerk was shown a yellow card late on in the first half of the game between the Lions and South Africa ‘A’ for a no-arms tackle on Josh Navidi, in which it appeared that the South African clashed heads with the Welshman.

However, referee Jaco Peyper decided that the initial contact was not with Navidi’s head, which downgraded the offence from a red to a yellow card.

Lions head coach Gatland was speaking about the incident at a press conference and he revealed that he would be seeking clarification with the referees about what is worthy of a red card.

Warren Gatland on Faf de Klerk’s ‘reckless’ tackle.

“I can’t understand when the comments were that there was no contact to the head,” Gatland explained.

“Someone was watching a different picture to me. It looked reckless to me, no arms and he’s hit the arm first and then the shoulder, but then there’s definitely head contact.

“We’ve got a meeting with the referees tomorrow just to get a little bit more clarity on that. What we want is some clarity so we can get complete consistency.

“There is a citing commissioner who looks at those things. It will be interesting to see what the referees come back with and what other people who have had a look at it come back with.”

Inconsistency regarding high tackles.

Had De Klerk been shown a red card or been cited in the aftermath of Wednesday’s game, he would likely have missed all three test matches against the Lions.

The Sale Sharks number nine has been a crucial player for the Springboks in recent years and would have been a major loss for South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

While de Klerk actually came off second best in the no-arms tackle, the decision to give him a yellow card was not consistent with other refereeing decisions in recent times.

Argentina’s Juan Cruz Mallia was shown a red card for a similar tackle during his country’s 20-20 draw with Wales, where there was a head clash between himself and Kieran Hardy.

