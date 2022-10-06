Warren Gatland refuses to rule out becoming England head coach

Warren Gatland is open to all opportunities that are available to him after he finishes up with the Chiefs, including coaching England.

Gatland is one of the most experienced coaches in the sport and is currently the director of rugby of the Chiefs in New Zealand, having finished up a 12-year stint with Wales after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The New Zealander’s contract with the Chiefs expires after the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season, which would mean he could take over an international side after next year’s World Cup in France.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, Gatland explained that he is open to all offers but currently doesn’t have any one destination in mind.

Warren Gatland on his next coaching move.

“My contract is up in New Zealand next year and I’m not actively looking for something, but if the right thing comes along I’ll have a look at something,” Gatland explained.

“It could be back in the Premiership, it could be in France, there’s opportunities in Japan as well. I could be waiting until after the World Cup and maybe it’s international rugby again.

“I’m not actively looking but something will come along and it will be the right thing and at the right time.”

👀The Great Gats… the England coach? Lions, Wales, Wasps and Waikato legend Warren Gatland joins us on the pod this week. Watch here: https://t.co/NjUM4wDmio#rugby #goodbadrugby pic.twitter.com/ls2XtscdOu — The Good, The Bad & The Rugby (@GoodBadRugby) October 5, 2022

‘They wouldn’t let me back into Wales.’

There have been suggestions in the past that Gatland could take charge of England after Eddie Jones’ tenure, although that prospect doesn’t seem particularly likely after the RFU stated they would prefer an English coach.

Nonetheless, Gatland refused to rule out coaching England when asked, although he did acknowledge it could make him unpopular in Wales.

“It’s a long way down the road. They wouldn’t let me back into Wales if I went and took on the enemy,” Gatland responded.

“I loved my time there in Wales, but you never say never about anything and like I said we’ll see what happens over the next few months.”

Read More About: warren gatland