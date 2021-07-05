Warren Gatland responds to criticism over playing Luke Cowan-Dickie

Warren Gatland has insisted that he followed all the medical advice available to him when selecting Luke Cowan-Dickie to play on Saturday.

Cowan-Dickie came off the bench for the British and Irish Lions in their first game on South African soil on Saturday, after appearing to have been knocked out during Exeter Chiefs’ Gallagher Premiership final against Harlequins the previous weekend.

Gatland and the Lions coaching team came under criticism from former England international Kyran Bracken for selecting Cowan-Dickie, but the Kiwi coach revealed to WalesOnline that the hooker had been cleared of concussion.

PRIDE OF LIONS 🦁 @ExeterChiefs quartet Jonny Hill, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Sam Simmonds and Stuart Hogg line up after appearing for @lionsofficial in their clash with the Sigma Lions pic.twitter.com/lOSvg7hY6w — Exeter Chiefs (@ExeterChiefs) July 4, 2021

Warren Gatland on Luke Cowan-Dickie.

“There are strict protocols that our medical team follow that World Rugby have put in place that players have to go through,” said Gatland.

“We had a world-renowned specialist in concussion look at Luke and he cleared him as well. He’d gone through all the protocols. People who don’t really know a lot about concussion…. every player is affected differently.

“All I can say is that I 100 per cent follow the advice of the medical team. They go through the protocols and when a player is passed fit then he’s considered for selection.

“I can tell you there’s definitely no pressure from the rugby side. If he’s not right then he wouldn’t have been selected.”

Kyran Bracken’s criticism of the Lions’ selection.

Bracken, who is a member of a lobbying group that is attempting to reduce brain injuries in rugby known as Progressive Rugby, took to Twitter after the Lions team was announced on Thursday.

The former England scrum-half argued that the hooker should not have been allowed to play as he was “unconscious for over 20 seconds” in the Premiership final seven days before the Lions’ first game in South Africa.

Cowan-Dickie came on in the 69th minute for the Lions on Saturday and will start for the touring side this Wednesday against the Sharks.

