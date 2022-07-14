Warren Gatland recalls Andy Farrell ‘innovation’ that convinced him of his coaching ability

Warren Gatland has recalled an “innovation” of Andy Farrell’s that convinced him of the dual-code England international’s coaching abilities.

Farrell has no shortage of experience at this stage, having worked as an assistant coach for Saracens, England, the British and Irish Lions and Ireland, before becoming the latter’s head coach in 2020.

The former England rugby league star was still quite green when Gatland decided to appoint him as the British and Irish Lions’ defence coach in 2013, but Farrell quickly proved his worth.

Gatland was writing in his column for The Telegraph and revealed a clever ploy that Farrell used in order to motivate the players who were touring Australia with the Lions back in 2013.

Warren Gatland on Andy Farrell.

“I got a glimpse of Faz’s innovation during an early defensive meeting when Paul ‘Bobby’ Stridgeon, our strength and conditioning coach, interrupted the meeting when his phone went off,” Gatland wrote.

“Faz gave him both barrels and demanded that Bobby repeat back to him the defensive structure and strategy he had outlined. We all sat back in our seats in embarrassment for Bobby but were stunned when he repeated word for word what Faz had said.

“It was only later that I discovered the whole thing had been set up as a ploy for Faz to get his message across to the players. If the fitness guy can remember our defence, so could they.”

“Everyone realises the size of the task at hand but there is a lot of excitement.” 💪 Watch Andy’s Team Announcement Press Conference in full ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 14, 2022

Ireland have steadily improved under their current head coach.

Farrell inherited his current job at a difficult enough time, as Ireland’s form dipped significantly in their last year under Joe Schmidt, and it did take a while for the men in green to recover.

Ireland performed reasonably well in their first year under Farrell in 2020, although they were comfortably beaten by England on two occasions and never looked like beating France in Paris.

The 2021 Six Nations didn’t go too much better for Ireland as they again won three of their five matches, although they well and truly kicked into gear last November as they beat the All Blacks and hammered both Japan and Argentina.

A test series decider against the All Blacks now lies ahead for Farrell’s team after they claimed a famous victory on New Zealand soil last weekend, with history beckoning for Ireland.

