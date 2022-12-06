Warren Gatland gives advice to New Zealand Rugby as he returns to Wales

Warren Gatland has advised New Zealand Rugby to appoint Crusaders boss Scott Robertson as the next All Blacks head coach.

Having agreed to return as Wales head coach, Gatland will leave his role with the Chiefs in New Zealand, in which he came up against Robertson’s Crusaders side on a number of occasions.

The Chiefs enjoyed little success against the Crusaders while Gatland was in charge and most recently lost out to Robertson’s side in this year’s Super Rugby Pacific semi-final.

Gatland clearly admires Robertson, and told the media in New Zealand that the Crusaders boss is the “obvious” choice to take over as All Blacks head coach when Ian Foster finishes up.

Warren Gatland on Scott Robertson.

“There’s one person at the moment in New Zealand who’s been incredibly successful, in terms of Razor. He deserves an opportunity because of the success he’s had in New Zealand rugby,” Gatland said of Robertson.

“If that comes along for him in the next period, there’s only one stand out person and New Zealand should be doing everything they can to make sure they secure his services long-term and going forward.

“If they were going to make a change, you can’t deny his results and stuff, they just stick out like a sore thumb. That’s the way that I look at it, he’s an obvious choice.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Official: Warren Gatland returns as Welsh coach He replaces Wayne Pivac following the 2022 Autumn Nations Series review The full statement 👇 — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) December 5, 2022

The Kiwi coach will return to Wales.

Gatland won’t be coming up against Robertson in Super Rugby Pacific next year, although their rivalry could be renewed in the not too distant future on the international stage.

The Welsh Rugby Union have stated that Gatland could stay on as Wales head coach until the 2027 Rugby World Cup, although next year is of course the priority for now.

Robertson is likely to become an international coach after next year’s World Cup, and while he would presumably prefer to take the All Blacks job, he has indicated that he is willing to go elsewhere.

