Warren Gatland picks out his 12 most exciting players to watch this autumn

Warren Gatland has included Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park among his 12 most exciting players to watch this autumn.

The autumn international rugby schedule kicked off last weekend as New Zealand took on Japan in Tokyo, while Australia played Scotland in Edinburgh, although all of the world’s top teams are in action this weekend.

Naturally, some of the world’s best players will be showcasing their talents on the international stage this weekend, as nations size up their opponents from the opposite hemisphere with less than a year to go until the Rugby World Cup.

Gatland has complied a list of the 12 players he is most excited to watch this autumn for The Telegraph, with Ireland, Wales, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Scotland, Argentina, Australia and France all represented.

Jamison Gibson-Park is on the bench this Saturday.

The selection of Gibson-Park isn’t particularly surprising, as the New Zealand-born Ireland scrum-half’s quick delivery has been a key component of his adopted country’s attacking game plan over the past 12 months.

He isn’t starting for Ireland against South Africa on Saturday however, as Conor Murray will wear the number nine jersey on the occasion of his 100th cap for his country.

Gibson-Park’s omission from the starting team is likely down to the fact that he hasn’t played for Leinster yet this season due to a hamstring injury, and last played in Ireland’s win in the third test against the All Blacks back in July.

The 30-year-old could play a crucial role off the bench however, as Ireland should aim to up the tempo late on against South Africa to combat the Springboks’ superior size and physicality.

Your Ireland Match Day Squad to face the Springboks at a sold-out Aviva Stadium! 🫡 Johnny Sexton will captain the team for the @bankofireland Nations Series opener, with Conor Murray set to win his 100th Test cap ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #IREvSA — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 3, 2022

Warren Gatland’s 12 players to watch this autumn.

Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales)

Marcus Smith (England)

Ellis Genge (England)

Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa)

Jordie Barrett (New Zealand)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland)

Darcy Graham (Scotland)

Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

Pablo Matera (Argentina)

Rob Valetini (Australia)

Pete Samu (Australia)

Antoine Dupont (France)

Read More About: Autumn Nations Series, warren gatland