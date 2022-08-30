Wallabies great Will Genia slams ‘atrocious’ Faf de Klerk yellow card

Will Genia has criticised the decision to show Faf de Klerk a yellow card after the Springboks scrum-half accidentally slapped Nic White.

De Klerk’s slap has prompted plenty of discussion in recent days, as White came under a huge amount of criticism for dropping to his knees in an effort to prompt an intervention from the referee or TMO.

White was successful in having the incident examined by the TMO, and referee Paul Williams decided to penalise De Klerk and send him to the sin bin for striking the Wallabies scrum-half in the face, albeit accidentally when attempting to slap the ball.

Former Wallabies scrum-half Will Genia has weighed in on the subject, and argued in his column for The Roar that the incident never should have resulted in a yellow card.

Will Genia on Faf De Klerk’s yellow card.

“The referees have to be able to make a decision based on being out there – seeing and understanding the circumstances. What are we playing? Are we playing touch? Yes, it was penalty. But there’s no malice, no bad intention,” Genia wrote.

“It’s not a high degree of force and he’s just trying to make a normal rugby play. Penalty, go back 10. To go through that whole process and it’s a yellow card? That’s an atrocious decision. I hate that that’s the way the game is going.

“A referee like Nigel Owens probably says, ‘OK, I’m giving Australia a penalty because there’s contact with the face. Whitey, I don’t want to see that again. Faf I understand what you’re trying to do, but you have to understand it’s a penalty.’

“That’s how it should have been handled.”

Some men would rather be stripped naked in -40 degree temperatures live on tv than have their moustache slapped off. #AUSvRSA pic.twitter.com/tHOp2tSjll — Jim Hamilton (@jimhamilton4) August 27, 2022

A fiery rematch is on the cards.

South African supporters were left feeling aggrieved on Saturday as a result of Faf de Klerk’s yellow card and Marika Koroibete’s tackle on Makazole Mapimpi, which some claim was a no arms tackle.

The Springboks played poorly nonetheless, which has prompted Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber to make eight changes to his starting team.

Three of those changes to the starting team were injury-enforced, as Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Pieter-Steph du Toit are all unavailable, while replacement out-half Elton Jantjies has also been ruled out.

